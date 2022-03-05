News

Olubadan: It is time for healing, growth –Fagbemi

Posted on

A senior advocate of Nigeria, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, yesterday called on residents and indigenes of Ibadanland to rally round the incoming paramount ruler, Senator Moshood Olalekan Balogun, for the process of reconciliation, rebuilding and uplifting of the city, Africa’s third largest south of the Sahara.

The legal icon made the call when he visited the Olubadan-designate at his Alarere residence, Ibadan, lauding the Ibadan people’s legendary resilient spirit of solidarity and brotherhood that always came through for them during crises and challenges. “One thing about chieftaincy tussle everywhere is that it throws up all sorts of issues and conflicts.

But, like their famed Okebadan rock, I know Ibadan people have this strong primordial sense of unity and ability to quickly make up and work together for the common goal, a trait which, I suppose, they must have inherited from their illustrious forebears whom it served well in winning many of the 19th century inter-tribal wars in Yorubaland. “We have again seen it demonstrated in this case with the burying of the hatchet by the different parties. My call will be that this be sustained. “Although we have had a rough past, it’s gratifying that all is now settled and well. What remains will be how to heal wounds, and move the city forward under the leadership of our new monarch,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

