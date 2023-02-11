News

Olubadan lauds Bobboyi, says Nigeria lucky with him as UBEC boss

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun has lauded the leadership of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for being progressive and forward-looking. Specifically, the monarch praised the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi whom he described as a rare gift to the country during his visit to him (Olubadan) at his Alarere residence on Friday.

Speaking through one of his chiefs, High Chief La- teef Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Oba Balogun described the UBEC boss “as embodiment of grace, goodwill and good leadership for promoting education from the grassroots. “Whoever has had interaction with you would attest to the fact that you have a very effective and efficient management team. Nigeria is very lucky to have you at the helm of affairs. The South- West Zonal Headquarters of the Commission that was commissioned earlier today was another testimony of your good works and for which Olubadan and the people of Ibadanland were extremely delighted”, the monarch added.

 

