Olubadan lauds FG over NIMC’s registration of 88m Nigerians

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has commended the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz Abubakar, for having registered over 88 million Nigerians. Oba Balogun, who gave this commendation in Ibadan yesterday during a courtesy visit to him by the management team of NIMC, said the commission had proved its capability as far as its core mandate is concerned and deserves all the necessary encouragement to do more, noting that “we still have a long way to go, looking at our over 200 million population.” In a statement in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Oba Balogun described the activities of NIMC as very crucial and strategic to the growth, progress and development of the country, stressing that the country might not have been so overwhelmed by its current insecurity challenge if the country has an up to date database.
Related Articles
Gender-based bias in Nigeria alarming – FIDA
The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ondo State branch, has expressed its displeasure over the bias being faced by women across various spheres of the society, saying it is alarming. According to the women lawyers’ group, the pinnacle of the bias against women in Nigeria was the decision of the 9th National Assembly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rice smuggling: RIPAN hits back at Senators’ directive to Customs
Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) has described the directive by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition ordering Nigeria Customs Service to return seized foreign rice to the owners as economic crime and tacit endorsement of smuggling. RIPAN stated this yesterday in Abuja while supporting Customs, who con-fiscated the imported rice. Men […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Emefiele: I&E window attracted $50bn into Nigeria in three years
The investors and Exporters’ ( I&E) forex window of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has attracted over $50 billion into the country in the last three years, the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said. Introduced in 2107, the I&E FX window is the market trading segment for investors, exporters and end-users that allows […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)