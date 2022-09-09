Olubadan designate
Olubadan lauds FG over NIMC’s registration of 88m Nigerians

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has commended the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz Abubakar, for having registered over 88 million Nigerians. Oba Balogun, who gave this commendation in Ibadan yesterday during a courtesy visit to him by the management team of NIMC, said the commission had proved its capability as far as its core mandate is concerned and deserves all the necessary encouragement to do more, noting that “we still have a long way to go, looking at our over 200 million population.” In a statement in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Oba Balogun described the activities of NIMC as very crucial and strategic to the growth, progress and development of the country, stressing that the country might not have been so overwhelmed by its current insecurity challenge if the country has an up to date database.

 

