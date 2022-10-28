Olubadan lauds group over propagation of Islam

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday commended the Ahlus- Sunnah Missionary for Islamic Propagation, also known as the Federation of Ahlus-Sunnah Organization in Nigeria, for the matured manner it goes about spreading the truth about Islamic religion. The monarch, in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, gave the commendation while reacting to the preaching by Sheikh Tajudeen AbdulKareem during a courtesy visit on him by the Islamic group. AbdulKareem had said that the group, consisting of 35 different Islamic organisations across the country, takes it upon itself to visit different places and offices of governors around the country to pray and offer genuine advice to them towards having a peaceful and purposeful leadership. Oba Balogun, who kept on nodding in approval of the long history of Aliiwo, his lineage as being reeled out by the Islamic scholar, praised the cleric and offered to support whatever the organisation may require in enhancing the propagation of Islamic religion. He added that; “You are very deep and genuine in your rendition of the Holy Quran. I will give your organisation the required support to do more for the people,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...