Olubadan lauds group over propagation of Islam

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II yesterday commended the Ahlus-Sunnah Missionary for Islamic Propagation, also known as Federation of Ahlus- Sunnah Organization in Nigeria for the matured manner it goes about spreading the truth about Islamic religion. The monarch, in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, gave the commendation while reacting to the preaching made by Sheikh Tajudeen AbdulKareem (Babalagbeni) at his Alarere residence during the courtesy visit on him by the Islamic group.

Babalagbeni had disclosed that the group, consisting of 35 different Islamic organizations across the country take it upon themselves to visit different places and Offices of Governors around the country to pray and offer genuine advices to the Obas and Governors towards having peaceful and purposeful leadership. Oba Balogun, who kept on nodding in approval of the long history of Aliiwo, his lineage as been reeled out by the Islamic scholar praised the Cleric and offered to support whatever the organization may require to enhance the propagation of Islamic religion, adding, “you are very deep and genuine in your rendition of the Holy Quran. I will give your organization the required support to do more the people”.

The Islamic cleric in his message explained that kingship position is a sacred one instituted by the Almighty Allah Himself, who as the King of Kings delegates power to earthly Kings as His Representatives on earth, saying, “the Kings hold very sacred position and have the authority to preside over the affairs of men.

They are to be revered and they are not to be insulted. “The Kings have the power and authority to decree things and such would come to pass which is why they should not be toyed with. To preserve the sacred positions they hold, they should not engage in anything whatsoever that would bring them and their stools to disrepute. They should honour themselves by staying clear of any form of controversy, it is by so doing that they would remain as men of honour and dignity,” the cleric added. He also admonished the monarchs to be prayerful ahead of the 2023 general elections so as to have peaceful polls. He charged that they should let their subjects know the importance of performing their civic responsibilities, noting that it is only in the atmosphere of peace and tranquility that their reign would witness expected progress and development. Relating their sacred positions to the polls, Babalagbeni said: “Our monarchs should steer clear of partisan politics.”

