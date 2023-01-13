Olubadan lauds INEC over extension of PVC collection

The decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the collection of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) by eligible Nigerians by one week was on Friday lauded by the Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

Oba Balogun, who asked Nigerians yet to collect their cards to take the advantage, gave the commendation in a press statement made available to journalists by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola in his Alarere residence while hosting the new Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Dr. Rahmon Tella Adeniran.

INEC, which had earlier given 22nd of this month as the deadline for the collection of the PVCs still uncollected announced a weeks extension on Thursday.

The monarch said the decision to extend the collection of PVCs by Nigerians of voting age was a welcomed development and in the interest of Nigerians.

He said: “I want to commend you people for the great job you are doing. Whoever witnessed ‘operation wet e’ of the first republic and the horrendous reactions that trailed 1983 general election, especially in this part of the country would appreciate your activities in INEC since 1999 when this experience began.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...