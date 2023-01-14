Olubadan designate
Olubadan lauds INEC over extension of PVCs collection, seeks credible polls

The decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the collection of Permanent Voter Cards by eligible Nigerians by one week was yesterday lauded by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II. Oba Balogun, who asked Nigerians that were yet to collect their PVCs to make use of the opportunity, gave the commendation in a press statement made available to journalists by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola in his Alarere residence, while hosting the new Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Dr. Rahmon Tella Adeniran.

INEC, which had earlier given January 22 as the deadline for the collection of the PVCs, announced a week extension on Thursday. The monarch said that the decision to extend the collection of the PVC was a welcome development and that it is in the interest of Nigerians. He said, “I want to commend you people for the great job you are doing. Whoever witnessed ‘operation wetie’ of the first republic and the horrendous reactions that trailed the 1983 general elections, especially in this part of the country, would appreciate your activities in INEC since 1999 when this experience began.

“It is a known fact that each election, since 1999, has always been an improvement on the previous one. I want to charge you to ensure that the one being looked forward to in a couple of weeks’ time is also better than what we had in 2019. It is gratifying to note that Nigerians are coming to terms with the ideals of democracy and all of us stakeholders should ensure that we contribute to the efforts of deepening the system.

 

