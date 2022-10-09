Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan lauds Makinde over roads rehabilitation in palace community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Following the commencement of the rehabilitation works on the roads leading to the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadan land Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the monarch has lauded the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, for putting the community in reckoning.

The contractor handling the construction of roads linking the palace to the main Iwo Road, had moved to site last Tuesday, digging drainages to the joy and admiration of the residents, who knew it was the turn of their High Chief, and had expected the development since January this year when the Olubadan stool became vacant.

The Olubadan, in a statement signed on his behalf by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, said the rehabilitation of the roads would in no small way gladden the hearts of Alarere residents, who had been expectantly waiting for this development the moment it became apparent that he would be installed as the new Olubadan.

According to him: “It is a great honour to me in the community, because my neighbours had been looking unto me for succour as far as the roads’ condition is concerned and one can imagine how happy they will be. More importantly, Ibadan is very grateful to the governor for the honour too because whatever is done to me, by implication, is an honour to Ibadan land.”

Oba Balogun charged the contractor handling the project to ensure a thorough and durable job, stressing that: “It is the sustainability of the roads that would justify the fund being expended by the government and implant the name of the governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on the minds of the people for a very long time as the governor that addresses a critical community problem”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

BOI declares N7.89bn dividend payment to shareholders, 75% profit growth

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has declared a dividend payment of N7.89 billion for the financial year ended December 2021 to its shareholders, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria, showing its capacity to withstand economic headwinds to boost federal government’s revenue. BOI also said it recorded a 75 per cent increase […]
News

Lagos PDP guber: Jandor backs consensus option, gets endorsement

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 governorship aspirant, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor), has said he will support moves to consider a consensus option to pick a candidate for the party. He said this yesterday in Lagos while playing host to a group within the main opposition party, Reset Lagos PDP, headed by Dr […]
News

LIRS to adopt TAX as only payment channel from August 1

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Sunday announced that effective from August 1, 2022, Enterprise Tax Solutions (eTax) will become the only authorized channel to generate bill references for tax payments and other tax-related transactions in the state. The Executive Chairman of the LIRS, Ayodele Subair, said in a statement that the agency, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica