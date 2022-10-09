Olubadan lauds Makinde over roads rehabilitation in palace community

Following the commencement of the rehabilitation works on the roads leading to the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadan land Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the monarch has lauded the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, for putting the community in reckoning.

The contractor handling the construction of roads linking the palace to the main Iwo Road, had moved to site last Tuesday, digging drainages to the joy and admiration of the residents, who knew it was the turn of their High Chief, and had expected the development since January this year when the Olubadan stool became vacant.

The Olubadan, in a statement signed on his behalf by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, said the rehabilitation of the roads would in no small way gladden the hearts of Alarere residents, who had been expectantly waiting for this development the moment it became apparent that he would be installed as the new Olubadan.

According to him: “It is a great honour to me in the community, because my neighbours had been looking unto me for succour as far as the roads’ condition is concerned and one can imagine how happy they will be. More importantly, Ibadan is very grateful to the governor for the honour too because whatever is done to me, by implication, is an honour to Ibadan land.”

Oba Balogun charged the contractor handling the project to ensure a thorough and durable job, stressing that: “It is the sustainability of the roads that would justify the fund being expended by the government and implant the name of the governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on the minds of the people for a very long time as the governor that addresses a critical community problem”.

