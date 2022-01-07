News

Olubadan lived for service of humanity, says Obasanjo

Ex – P re s i d e n t O l u s e g u n Obasanjo yesterday paid tribute to the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunoso 1, saying he lived for the service of humanity when alive. According to the Director of Publicity for the late monarch, Adeola Oloko, in a release, Obasanjo, who arrived at Popoyemoja Ibadan family home of the deceased at about 7.10 am, he served “community and God granted him longevity”. He prayed the soul of the departed king to be with God. He also prayed for the family and Ibadanland to continue to thrive. Among those in his entourage are the National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who noted that Kabiyesi was a peace-loving king who earned victory over many battles of live because God was with him.

Others are Deputy National Chairman, South of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Taofeek Arapaja, former Senate Leader, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, members of House of Representatives Akin Alabi, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Hon. Prince Akeem Adeyemi, Princess Taibat Adeyemi Agah. Meanwhile, the activities marking the exit of Olubadan continue on Saturday when traditionalists will be at Popoyemoja at 11am to offer prayers. On Sunday at 10 am, Muslims are expected to offer the 8th-day Fidau prayer for the repose of Olubadan at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, while Christian service holds at 4pm at the same venue.

 

