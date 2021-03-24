Metro & Crime

Olubadan named patron of Titan Farms

Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, has become the patron of Titan Farms, a fast-growing agribusiness company.

 

This is coming a few days after the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gbenga Eyiolawi (an engineer), and his team visited the revered monarch at his palace in Ibadan.

 

Eyiolawi said Oba Adetunji had displayed so far, fatherly support to ensure that the com-  pany and Ibadan in particular, experience rapid growth.

 

According to him, the monarch identifies with Titan Farms because of the way they have carried out their work since inception.

 

Oba Adetunji is impressed with the leadership qualities of the CEO and the brand’s genuine desire to put smile on people’s faces by virtue of its products and services. The monarch charged people to embrace indigenous-oriented companies and be part of their success stories.

