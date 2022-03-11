Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan: Oyo issues travel advisory as Ibadan wears new look

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

As preparations reach top gear level towards observing a hitch-free celebration of the installation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade 11), today, the metropolis as at yesterday, has worn a new look. New Telegraph checks revealed that many streets and routes cleaned of debris and social menace, just as some commercial routes leading to the ancient Mapo Hall, venue of the inauguration have been shut against traffic.

Very expansive podium had already been set in front of the Mapo Hall, where invited dignitaries from across the country, as well as, visitors from the Diaspora will sit to witness the epochal inauguration of the new Olubadan by the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde. Among the dignitaries expected at the inauguration are: representatives of the presidency, governors, members of the National Aseembly, politicians, captains of industries, traditional rulers, creme de la creme of the society, among many others.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

