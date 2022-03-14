Olubadan designate  The new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll
News

Olubadan promises periodic meetings with chiefs

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n Comment(0)

The new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, has said he will be holding periodic meetings with all Ibadan chieftaincy title holders. The monarch said this in his Alarere residence while playing host to the Aare Akinrogun of Ibadanland and Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Bu

 

ratai (retd), who was on a congratulatory visit. Speaking through his brother, Dr. Kola Balogun, who led the team on the visit, the Olubadan said the meetings could either be once or twice a year. The Oba, who described the Chief of Army Staff as a dedicated and loyal General, said his appointment as an Ibadan Chief was not a mistake. Buratai said the new Olubadan deserved to be on the throne as “he has always been a man of honour with good poise and carriage that befits royalty”. The ex-military chief added: “It is a divine call for you, Kabiyesi, and you will always be divinely guided as you direct the affairs of Ibadan people, among whom I’m one as one of your chiefs.” Buratai, who was accompanied by Brig. Gen. S.K. Usman (rtd) and Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, pledged their loyalty to the monarch and Ibadanland.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author MURITALA AYINLA

•Kaduna’s El-Rufai also self-isolating   The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for COVID-19, barely 24 hours after his exposure to a confirmed case among his aides. Sunday Telegraph learnt that a PCR test performed Friday has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus, which is supported by mild […]
News

NACCIMA Welcomes Turkish President Ahead Diplomatic Tour

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  ….Hosts Business forum Wednesday The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) under the leadership of Sir John Ide Udeagbala, has commenced plan towards hosting the President of The Republic of Turkey, His Excellency, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is embarking on a four-day diplomatic tour to three African countries, Angola, […]
News

Soku oilfield: S’Court declines jurisdiction in Bayelsa’s suit

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Supreme Court yesterday declined to hear a suit filed by Bayelsa State against Rivers State over the disputed Soku oilfield. Bayelsa State government was seeking to stop the Federal Government from further paying monthly statutory allocation from Soku oil wells to Rivers. Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who led the sevenman panel of justices of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica