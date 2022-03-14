Olubadan promises periodic meetings with chiefs

The new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, has said he will be holding periodic meetings with all Ibadan chieftaincy title holders. The monarch said this in his Alarere residence while playing host to the Aare Akinrogun of Ibadanland and Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Bu

ratai (retd), who was on a congratulatory visit. Speaking through his brother, Dr. Kola Balogun, who led the team on the visit, the Olubadan said the meetings could either be once or twice a year. The Oba, who described the Chief of Army Staff as a dedicated and loyal General, said his appointment as an Ibadan Chief was not a mistake. Buratai said the new Olubadan deserved to be on the throne as “he has always been a man of honour with good poise and carriage that befits royalty”. The ex-military chief added: “It is a divine call for you, Kabiyesi, and you will always be divinely guided as you direct the affairs of Ibadan people, among whom I’m one as one of your chiefs.” Buratai, who was accompanied by Brig. Gen. S.K. Usman (rtd) and Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, pledged their loyalty to the monarch and Ibadanland.

