Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan rejoices with Christians

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oyo State, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, yesterday charged Christians to let the undying love of Jesus Christ demonstrated through his death on the Calvary, the remembrance of which is being globally observed, remain their guiding principle in all their interactions with their fellow beings.

The monarch in the message of felicitation sent the Christ followers expressed gratitude to God for the grace granted the people to be partakers in this year’s celebration of the annual event, stressing that the purpose of the Calvary experience should not be lost in the celebration. According to the monarch, “I rejoice with my Christian subjects both at home and in the diaspora on this very important festivity and urge them to let the incomparable love of Christ which culminated in His crucification be their guide in whatever they do.

“If we all love unconditionally as Jesus Christ did for mankind by surrendering himself to be nailed on the Cross, the society would be better for us all than it is presently. Let us truly be like him as we are being called Christians,” Oba Balogun added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PIB: Host communities got fair deal -Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

*Says petrol price remains at N162 per litre until… The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has insisted that the three percent host community fund in the Act was a fair deal for the people of Niger Delta. Sylva, who made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, said it was the first […]
News

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu pledges inclusive government in second-term

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As electorate itched towards October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday assured residents that his government would henceforth be an all-inclusive one. Akeredolu, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state when […]
News Top Stories

Ondo poll: Governor, deputy in face-off

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

T he much rumoured feud between the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, came to a head yesterday.     In what was a confirmation of the feud, Ajayi finally abandoned his boss and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The deputy governor was elected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica