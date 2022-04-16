Olubadan rejoices with Christians

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oyo State, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, yesterday charged Christians to let the undying love of Jesus Christ demonstrated through his death on the Calvary, the remembrance of which is being globally observed, remain their guiding principle in all their interactions with their fellow beings.

The monarch in the message of felicitation sent the Christ followers expressed gratitude to God for the grace granted the people to be partakers in this year’s celebration of the annual event, stressing that the purpose of the Calvary experience should not be lost in the celebration. According to the monarch, “I rejoice with my Christian subjects both at home and in the diaspora on this very important festivity and urge them to let the incomparable love of Christ which culminated in His crucification be their guide in whatever they do.

“If we all love unconditionally as Jesus Christ did for mankind by surrendering himself to be nailed on the Cross, the society would be better for us all than it is presently. Let us truly be like him as we are being called Christians,” Oba Balogun added.

