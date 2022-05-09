Olubadan seeks Pyrates support in checking menace of cultism

As the foremost and oldest university campus antirepressive and oppressive tendencies group, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) popularly known as the Pyrates Confraternity, has been called upon to engage in activities that would properly guide the present generation of youths on the proper ideas and ideals of similar associations.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll made this call in his Alarere residence during the visit of top echelon of the association formed by the first Nigerian Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and his associates in 1952 at the then University College, Ibadan which later became University of Ibadan (UI).

The NAS executive members as ‘Capon’ in the Confraternity parlance, Biola Owoaje, were at the Monarch’s residence to pay homage as part of the activities lined up for the quarterly meeting hosted by the Ibadan chapter of the association.

Olubadan, who lamented the nefarious activities now associated with the various cultism groups on campuses of the country’s higher institutions, noted that “what we now see or hear of our younger ones doing in the name of cultism are not only shocking and barbaric, but at variance with the ideas and ideals of the founding fathers of such groups.”

Oba Balogun disclosed that he had and still has very good relationship with the renown literary giant, Prof. Wole Soyinka, who together with like minds formed NAS saying, “members of your association till date remain a model of discipline, courage and defender of rights irrespective of language, tribe, creed or religion and you are all successful in your respective rights.

