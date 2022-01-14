Olubadan stool: Balogun, other High Chiefs obey Makinde, drop crowns

The Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, and his colleagues crowned Obas by the Abiola Ajimobi administration have agreed to obey Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and return to their original positions of High Chiefs, according to Osi- Balogun Olubadan, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola. Balogunisthenextinline tobecomethenewOlubadan following the passing of Oba Saliu Adetunji on January 2. According to Ajibola, they took the decision to drop their crowns at their meeting at the Olubadan Palace in Oja’ba. Some Mogajis were also in attendance.

The Osi-Balogun Olubadan, who briefed journalists after the meeting yesterday, said they agreed with the governor on his decision to revert to the original concept, stressing that the original concept remains constant always. He said the process of nominating the next Olubadan, whichthekingmakers concluded on Tuesday and informed government, was done according to the original concept under reference as all the kingmakers signed their respective titles as High Chiefs. He said: “We agreed with the governor. All the processes leading to the nomination of successor to the late Olubadan were in line with the original concept of line of hierarchy in accordance with the Olubadan Chieftaincy declaration.”

