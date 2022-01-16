Olubadan Stool: Controversies resolved as Ladoja affirms Balogun next Olubadan

Following series of move for an armistice to resolve the controversies trailing the installation of another Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Osi Olubdan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja yesterday said that the coast was clear for his colleague, High Chief Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan, to be announced as the next Olubadan.

Chief Ladoja said this while briefing journalists on the outcome of a closed door meeting which the members of Olubadan- in- Council had with Governor of the state, E Seyi Makinde at the Government House Lodge, Agodi, Ibadan.

While affirming the candidature of Otun Olubadan of Ibadan Land as the next Olubadan of Ibadan, Ladoja added that the Ibadan High Chiefs had resolved their differences and were united to install High Chief Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Ladoja said: “The Governor has been magnanimous to have called this meeting because those of us that said we were not going to meet at all finally met and we have resolved all the matters. I can tell you that by next week there wouldn’t be any tension Ibadan again.”

Regarding resolution of the meeting, Ladoja said “All of us agreed on that one because that’s our hierarchy.

“I can tell you that Olubadan- in-Council is one and all is well. We are happy that the matter has been resolved and we are grateful to Governor Seyi Makinde.”.

He added that the announcement of the next Olubadan will follow due procedure, adding: “Now that everything has been resolved, the Council will meet and present the candidate to the Governor for assent. We thank all Ibadan indigenes and lovers of Ibadan for their concern.

” Among the members of Olubadan in Council that attended the meeting, were: High Chief Lekan Balogun, High Chief Owolabi Olakuleyin, High Chief Gbadamosi Adebimpe, and High Chief Eddy Oyewole

