News

Olubadan stool: Oluwo Afobaje defends Ajimobi’s elevation of High Chiefs

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Oluwo Afobaje Ile Ibadan, Chief Wahab Idowu Popoola, insists the late former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi did not destroy the Ibadan traditional system by elevating High Chiefs to Royal Majesties. According to him, the elevation was an honorary one devoid of all traditional rites accompanying the installation of an Ibadan Oba. Popoola, who is the only authorised person to install an Ibadan Oba, made the clarification on a radio programme yesterday. There is a big controversy surrounding the Olubadan stool, following the passing of  Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Oguguniso 1 this month. Chief Lekan Balogun is next in line to be king, but Popoola said Ajimobi should not be blamed. Stressing that the late governor did not wait for the reform to resonate with the people before carrying, Oluwo Afobaje said that led to his being misunderstood. He insisted that none of the expected traditional rites that should precede the installation of an Olubadan before the governor’s presentation of the staff of office was observed for the elevated High Chiefs and the Mapo Hall where the presentation was done should ordinarily be the fourth and final place a newly installed king should come to. He said: “But, in their own case, the elevated High Chiefs only assembled at Mapo Hall and my presence, which was at the instance of the governor and which our late monarch did not support, was just to bless them which I did.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

