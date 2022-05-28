Olubadan designate
Olubadan stresses importance of research, lauds NISER

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, yesterday said that the role of research in the development of any nation cannot be overemphasized. This is as he lauded the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) for its contributions to the growth and development of the country.

Oba Balogun spoke at his Alarere residence during the visit by the management staff of the Institute led by the Director-General, Dr. Folarin Gbadebo-Smith, to felicitate Kabiyesi on his ascension of the throne. The visit was also valedictory as the DG had just about 24 hours more in office and he used the opportunity to introduce his successor, Prof. Taiye Simbine, to the monarch.

Olubadan expressed elation at the progress made by the Institute said to have been in Ibadan for 50 years, noting that the Centre where he had his services at ABU was tailored after NISER and that he had been in relationship with the Institute since that time. “I know much about your activities and how crucial you are to our growth and development as a nation. Just keep on doing the good job please,” he said.

 

