Olubadan To Adelabu: Prioritise security if you’re elected as governor

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, yesterday charged the Accord party candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu (aka Pemkelemesi) to prioritize security so as to succeed in the governance of the state in case he wins the March 11, 2023 election. The monarch gave the advice at his Alarere residence while reacting to the speech made by the Accord gubernatorial candidate during his visit to the palace as part of his campaign.

Speaking through the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, Olubadan hailed the team being paraded by the party consisting the gubernatorial candidate, his deputy, Prof. Mrs. Abiodun Ayanfemi Ayandele, Kolapo Kola-Daisi contesting (Oyo South Senatorial seat) Hon. Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye (Oluyole Federal Constituency), Farooq Arisekola-Alao (Ibadan North State Honourable) among others, describing them as men and women of solid Ibadan background.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, the Accord standard bearer was described as a thoroughbred professional, whose experience in the corporate world would be a very good advantage to the state if he is given the opportunity at the polls.

 

