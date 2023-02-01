News

Olubadan urges police, DSS to avert crisis in Bodija Market

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday urged law enforcement agencies to intervene in the alleged moves by a group to confer chieftaincy titles on some people in Bodija Market, Ibadan, on Thursday. In a letter addressed to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) Director entitled: ‘Unauthorized Installation of Market Chiefs: Call for Proactive Action to Forestall Breakdown of Law and Order,’ the Olubadan said his palace had been inundated with alleged reports of the plan by some people to instigate crisis in Bodija Market.

The monarch said: “Specifically, two persons, Alhaji Chief Sunmoila Aderemi Jimoh and Alhaji Dauda Abiodun Oladepo, have been identified as the masterminds of a ceremony on 2nd February, 2023 where some people have been penciled in for Bodija Market chieftaincy titleholders. “Aside from the fact that the two personalities hoping to confer chieftaincy titles on people are not known to be so qualified as far as Olubadan is concerned, the only known authorities in that market”

 

