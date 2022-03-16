Olubadan’s installation: Don’t allow politicians spoil tradition, Makinde tells Oba Balogun

For the 202 years that the Olubadan traditional chieftaincies had evolved in Ibadan land, the capital of the Pace Setter State, ascension to the Olubadan stool had never been enmeshed in controversies like it was in the past five years.

The tradition, which mandates any chief who wishes to be installed as the Olubadan from either the Civil (Otun) or Military (Balogun) line, to climb the 23 rungs of the ladder from Jagun (as nature allows the time frame), is still being envied by many communities in Yoruba land as the most peaceful and democratic ascension to the throne, free from undue contest and acrimony, usually witnessed in most other towns. The smoothly-organised traditional system which gives room for chance and destiny to determine who can ascend the throne, (provided he is still alive when it is his turn), was in 2017 ruptured by the last administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi (now late), which decided to tinker with and review the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy Law.

The law identifies only the Olubadan of Ibadan as the paramount ruler of the town of Warriors, and he has the prescribed authority over all other chiefs and Baales in the land. The tradition had been observed smoothly up till the reign of the 41st Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanbi Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso I, who joined his forefathers on January 2, 2022 at 93.

Till his transition, however, Oba Adetunji fought tooth and nail the review carried out by Ajimobi, describing it as an unacceptable overbearing tactic meant to reduce his status and ridicule him in the eyes of the general public. Initially when he mooted the review initiative, Ajimobi had won the support of 11 of the 13 High Chiefs, including the Iyalode, who constitute the Olubadan-in-Council, to elevate them to crown-wearing Obas and add flavour to the outing of the Olubadan, just like that of the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, among his lesser Obas and chiefs, particularly from the Oke Ogun zone of the state.

But two High Chiefs dissented and kicked against the proposal. They were the then Otun Olubadan (now the newly- installed Olubadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Ishola Olalekan Balogun, the Alli Okunmade II), and the then Osi Olubadan, Senator Rasidi Ladoja (former Oyo State governor and nowtheOtunOlubadanof Ibadanland). The duo filed a suit in a High Court against the move by Ajimobi, in support of Oba Adetunji. A few weeks later, High Chief Balogun back-pedalled and withdrew from the suit, but Ladoja insisted, and it eventually resulted in the nullification of the Justice Boade Akintunde (rtd) review panel, the elevation of 11 High Chiefs to crown-wearing Obas status, as well as, the 10 Baales as coronet-wearing Obas.

The legal tussle dragged on with the late Olubadan insisting on not recognising the crowned High Chiefs and not allowing them to enter his Popoyemoja Palace as Obas. High Chief Ladoja stood behind the late Olubadan like the Rock of Gibraltar, and refused to be crowned by Ajimobi.

For him and many observers, it was anachronistic and a case of malapropism for a High Chief to be regaled and addressed as an Oba when he might still later be installed as an Olubadan – a case of a clown-wearing Oba being re-crowned. Ajimobi justified the innovation, however, insisting that the Obas would have different appellations affixed to their new statuses, adding that while the Olubadan would be addressed as ‘His Imperial Majesty’, the High Chiefs would be addressed as ‘His Royal Majesty’, and the elevated Baales would be addressed as ‘His Royal Highness’ to differentiate their hierarchical superiority. In spite of the justification, the late Olubadan and High Chief Ladoja were unmoved. For them and many of their apologists, it was preposterous for a High Chief to be crowned as an Oba and when it is his time to be installed as Olubadan, he would still be re-crowned.

Many were therefore unhappy with Ajimobi for tinkering with the peaceful ascension system that had existed for centuries without any rancour. Governor Seyi Makinde, himself an Ibadan indigene, however, doused the tension created by the previous All Progressives Congress (APC) administration by reversing the move and directing that the status quo be reverted to immediately. He ordered that the case in court be withdrawn and consequent upon this, the case was dismissed by the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, after the High Chiefs announced the withdrawal of the case through their counsel, Kehinde Eleja (SAN). While presenting the staff of office to Oba Balogun after the installation last Friday, Governor Makinde stylishly condemned the action of Ajimobi’s administration, urging the new Olubadan and the Olubadan-in- Council never to allow politicians meddle in their traditional affairs anymore.

“This is an age-old tradition that we must continue to uphold. Yes, since the first coronation ceremony was held in the 1850s, we have maintained in the best way possible, given various circumstances, one of the best succession lines in Yoruba history. “So, we rejoice that today, we crown a new Olubadan.

“As a Bible Proverb says, ‘when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice’. Our gathering here today is a victory for the sons and daughtersof Ibadanland, andrestorationof our traditional systems. I have always taken a stand for the integrity of our traditional systems, and so I am especially delighted that today, Friday, March 11, 2022, the sanctity of the emergence of this century-old dynasty has been restored. “His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Alli, Okunmade II, has distinguished himself as an excellent professional.

He has without doubt contributed and will continue to contribute to the development of Ibadan land and Oyo State at large. He has served both in private and public service and has even represented Oyo State at the Senate. I must say that we share something in common, we both worked with Shell Nigeria at one point in our lives.

He is indeed a man of many parts. “And so, we rejoice that His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Alli, Okunmade II, climbed the 22 steps on the Olubadan line starting from the lowest rung of Jagun Olubadan over a period of 39 years. We rejoice because His Imperial Majesty, having seen how things were when politics became a factor in the ascension to the throne, is in a great position to defend the traditions of our people and ensure that this does not happen again.

“And I want to restate that even though we politicians will come and go, sometimes, to satisfy our political whims, we may make decisions that do not protect our traditional systems. But this is why the custodians of our culture must always take a stand against us tinkering with age-old traditional systems. “Our elders, the members of the various councils, the chiefs, our traditional fathers, they are the gatekeepers and they must remain steadfast in their role. Remember, no politician can destroy any system without the cooperation of some members of these systems. “Therefore, I want to use this opportunity to ask that Kabiyesi and the Olubadan-in-Council work to ensure that the laws having to do with the ascension to the throne of Olubadan remain sacrosanct.

If there are to be any amendments, they should be self-conceived. The Olubadan-in- Council should remain self-regulated without any external interference from the political class,” Makinde had appealed. Immediately after the presentation of the staff of office, the High Chiefs, including Ladoja, went to prostrate before the Olubadan.

The Iyalode of Ibadan land, Theresa Oladuntan Oyekanmi also knelt down for the new Olubadan. Showering encomiums on the new Olubadan, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who led a powerful Federal Government delegation to the event, said that he was competent to be installed being a former university lecturer and a former Senator who is intellectually endowed, traditionally fit, and politically savvy. “Your shoulders are very broad as you are better prepared than any monarch anywhere with a Ph.D., a background in economic and social research, a scholar with intellectual sympathy, a university teacher, former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and a champion of the indigenous culture and community empowerment.

“Your love for the people of Ibadan, your depth of intellect, openness of mind and largeness of heart has inexorably led to this auspicious day of your crowning as the Olubadan of Ibadan. I am sure all these will serve you well on the throne,” Osinbajo said. The epochal event, which was held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan, was graced by many dignitaries from all walks of life including those from within the country and those in the Diaspora. They included Prof. Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari; the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; the Alaafin of Oyo and Permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ojaja I; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar. Otunba Femi Pedro (former Lagos State Deputy Governor, who represented presidential aspirant and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Others included: the governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Chairman, Governors Forum), Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented; former Oyo State Governor Senator Rasidi Ladoja and his wife, Mitiar; the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Benedict Alabi, who represented Governor Gboyega Oyetola; Oba Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu of Nupe; the Oluwo of Iwo Oba Rasheed Akanbi, and the Aseyin of Iseyin Oba Abdulganiyu Ologunebi, among many others.

