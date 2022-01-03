Metro & Crime

Olubadanwas greatexemplarin royalty, says Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, expressed shock at the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, AjeOgungunniso1, describing him as an exemplar in royalty.

 

Makinde stated that the demise of the royal icon, who he described asagreatleaderof hispeopleandan exemplary royal father, was painful despite his old age, adding that his wisdom and wealth of experience would be sorely missed.

 

The governor expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in- Council and all Ibadan indigenes as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council.

 

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that Kabiyesi gave his all to see that Ibadanland is developed and took its pride of place as one of the major cities in Africa.

 

“The news of the death of our father, HisImperialMajesty, ObaSaliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, came as a shock.

 

“Kabiyesi’s exit at this time is painful, to say the least. His wealth of experience, his immense wisdom and his commitment to seeingagreaterIbadanandabetterOyo  State are unrivalled. “Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss Kabiyesi, who was ever ready to give his all to see a better society.

 

“I commiseratewithhisimmediatefamily, theOlubadan-in-Council, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and all Ibadan indigenes  demise of our father.

 

“Iequallyextend my condolencesto the Oyo State Traditional Council and pray to God to keep all our Obas safe and give them more years to direct the affairs of our people, especially as Olubadan’s death is coming on the heels of the demise of the Soun of OgbomosolandandAsiganganof Igangan. May God grant them all eternal rest.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

UNILAG Alumnus bags 53 years for raping 19-year-old student

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court Monday sentenced one John Otema, an alumnus of the University of Lagos (Unilag) to 53 years imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old student (name withheld) of the institution on campus. The 34-year-old graduate, a quantity surveyor and facilities manager, was charged before Justice Abiola Soladoye with three counts […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom sympathizes with families of boat mishap, as Police recover 3 bodies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Mourns Benue varsity DVC’s death   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday sympathized with families of the 21 victims who lost their lives when their boat capsized while crossing River Benue on their way to attend an annual church conference. This is as the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Sewuese […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Decomposed corpse of kidnapped NSCDC officer recovered – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Monday confirmed the recovery of the decomposed body of Inspt. Emmanuel Ajama an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by security operatives who was kidnapped by unknown bandits in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state. Ortom disclosed this when the State Commandant of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica