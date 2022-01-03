Olubadanwas greatexemplarin royalty, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, expressed shock at the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, AjeOgungunniso1, describing him as an exemplar in royalty.

Makinde stated that the demise of the royal icon, who he described asagreatleaderof hispeopleandan exemplary royal father, was painful despite his old age, adding that his wisdom and wealth of experience would be sorely missed.

The governor expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in- Council and all Ibadan indigenes as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that Kabiyesi gave his all to see that Ibadanland is developed and took its pride of place as one of the major cities in Africa.

“The news of the death of our father, HisImperialMajesty, ObaSaliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, came as a shock.

“Kabiyesi’s exit at this time is painful, to say the least. His wealth of experience, his immense wisdom and his commitment to seeingagreaterIbadanandabetterOyo State are unrivalled. “Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss Kabiyesi, who was ever ready to give his all to see a better society.

“I commiseratewithhisimmediatefamily, theOlubadan-in-Council, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and all Ibadan indigenes demise of our father.

“Iequallyextend my condolencesto the Oyo State Traditional Council and pray to God to keep all our Obas safe and give them more years to direct the affairs of our people, especially as Olubadan’s death is coming on the heels of the demise of the Soun of OgbomosolandandAsiganganof Igangan. May God grant them all eternal rest.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...