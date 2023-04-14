Oludare Taiye Jacob perfects plans for release of new creative works

Eclectic creative personality Oludare Taiye Jacob, with screen names; “Enargy” and “Mr. Confidence” has concluded plans for the official release of his latest body of works. After working assiduously to make it a reality, he announced that three creative works have scaled through post-production phase convincingly. They are, “Mr. Confidence”, “Marriage Palava” and “Elese Merin”. While Mr Confidence and Marriage Palava are series, Elese Merin would be released as a full length movie. According to Jacob, the new creative works are products of hard work and sleepless nights. In his words, “my team worked round the clock for us to get to this successful stage. “Mr Confidence” is a comedy series that is highly therapeutic,while “Marriage Palava” is also a comical series based on true life experience; and Elese Merin is a detailed satirical piece. I commend specifically the efforts of Tunde Adejuwon (A.T.M) who is the artistic director of the three works. Previous episodes of the series are currently showing on oneclicktv YouTube channel, as we gear up for new episodes”.
