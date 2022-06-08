News

Olufemi Ajadi storms Abuja for NNPP convention in grand style

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A political stalwart from the Southwest, Olufemi Ajadi arrived at the convention of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), at Abuja on Wednesday, June 8, in a grand style.

Ajadi stormed the ground in a white cap, white attire; white shoes and balanced them with his bright smiles.

The political event which is graced with party members and stalwarts from all states is to elect the presidential candidate for the party.

Ajadi was welcomed into the convention by party members from the Southwest.

He, however, told members that it is time for the real change that the Nigerians have been clamoring for years to come into manifestation.

“Thank you very much for the love you have for our party and I pray that victory shall be ours in 2023 by the grace of God,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

