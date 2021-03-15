Business

Olufemi Badejo appointed as Trade and Investment Commissioner of Vanuatu in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Republic of Vanuatu has appointed the Managing Partner of Cersèi Partner, Olufemi Badejo as the Honourable Trade and Investment Commissioner of Vanuatu to The Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Badejo currently serves as the Trade and Investment Commissioner of Vanuatu to the Republic of South Africa, the latest appointment makes him, the only Nigerian and African serving the Republic of Vanuatu as its Trade Commissioner to Africa’s biggest economies i.e Nigeria and South Africa.
In this position, he will facilitate bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the Republic of Vanuatu as well as open trade and investment discussions between both countries.
This appointment testifies to his contribution in the citizenship by investment industry and commitment to the African market.
Olufemi Badejo is the founder of the premier Citizenship by Investment company in Nigeria which assist high net-worth to acquire dual citizenship in countries like St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Commonwealth of Dominica, Vanuatu and more.
The acquisition of these second passports allows visa free travel to a minimum of 130 countries with processing time of 90-120 days.
With presence in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, London and Republic of Vanuatu, Cersèi Partners positioning will guarantee clients across Africa enjoy prompt delivery of the second citizenship with ease.

Reporter

