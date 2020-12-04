Olufemi Peters emerges NOUN VC

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Professor Olufemi Peters has been elected Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Peters will take over from Prof. Abdalla Adamu, whose five-year single tenure elapses on February 10, 2021.

A Professor of Chemistry, Peters, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, boasts an impressive track record of academic excellence spanning three decades including many competencies in the area of Open Distance Learning (ODL).

The newly elected VC, who is of Ogun State origin, holds a Bachelor’s degree (Second Class Upper) in Chemistry from University of Ibadan (1979), a Masters’ degree in Polymer Science and Technology from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, (1982) and a PhD (Degradation and Stabilisation in Polymers) from Victoria University of Manchester, Institute of Science and Technology (1988), United Kingdom.

He has over 60 published works, 44 of which are journal articles, and the remaining are peer reviewed published proceedings and technical reports in the fields of chemistry, polymer science and technology, agriculture and in ODL in peer reviewed international and local journals.

Owner of a Google scholar index of 8, the newly elected VC has supervised a total of 16 postgraduate students, seven of whom were doctoral candidates (four of whom are now professors).

He has contributed to scientific innovations by co-designing and constructing a locally made (made-in-Nigeria) 600 Gloss-metre for determining gloss levels of surfaces, including that of the human skin, and, by leading the team that patented a diatomaceous earth (DE), non-toxic grain-protectant, trademarked NSPRIDUST® which can protect stored agricultural grains for 16 months.

