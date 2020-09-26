OLUGBENGA SUNDAY: My first experience in hospitality industry was a huge risk

Olugbenga Sunday is the lead consultant at Tojum Hospitality, and founder of Ibarapaland Tourism Agenda and Ibarapa Tourism Club, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his tourism sojourn

Background

Olugbenga Sunday is from Idere in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State, he holds a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from Osun State College of Technology, Esa- Oke. He also attended Florida Atlantic University where he obtained Advance Executive Certificate Course in Hospitality and Tourism Management. A chartered member of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN); Chartered Mediator of Mediation Training Institute International; majored on managing workplace conflict, and member of Tourism 100 Club as one of the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria. Sunday is the lead consultant of Tojum.

My mother and grandmother influenced

my growing up My mother and my grandmother, my early exposure to God, my leadership experience at younger age and my close friends within my community influenced my growing up. While growing up, I had this deeper attachment to my mother, late Mrs. Bolupe Sunday Oladosu (Nee Oladoke), even though I wasn’t the last born but I knew we shared a whole lot of great moment together. She strongly forbade me not to drink alcohol and despite my choosing career as hospitality and tourism practitioner, I don’t drink anything alcohol. I lived with my grandmother until her death in 1988. I grew up drinking pap with my grandmother and today my favourite meal is pap of any form.

Growing up as a church boy

I had early exposure to God, I was a church boy, at a point in my life, and I was the only boy among over 40 girls in junior choir in First Baptist Church Idere. It affected the way I relate freely with opposite sex because I grew up in their midst. I had this set of childhood friends; Eyitayo, Seun, Femi, Ayo, Tokunbo and Alex, we called ourselves ‘Covenant Partners,’ we loved the things of God and we had so much influence on each other even till now.

Result is my greatest motivation

My philosophy in life is whatever that is worth doing is worth doing well irrespective of the benefits attached to it. I love results, I believe in efforts but results have been my greatest motivation. I have come to realise that whatever we do well definitely yield good results. My motivation is anything that makes the world a better place. I love humanity. My definition of gospel is humanity first, best way to express the love of God. Anything that impact positively on humanity definitely makes the world a better place.

From mathematics teacher to promoting tourism and hospitality

Sunday’s first love was mathematics as he admitted that his first job post National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was as a Mathematics teacher, a subject he fell in love with from childhood. ‘‘I was a Mathematics teacher and I later rose to become the school administrator. I love Mathematics from childhood.’’ He later dumped the classroom for the glamour and riches of the banking industry as he was employed as a teller in Oceanic Bank between 2005 and 2009. Thereafter, he was stung by the bug of tourism and hospitality business and since then he has never looked back. Daring to conquer different heights despite the enormous challenges he encountered in trying to carve a niche for himself. His induction into the industry was by his mentor, as he said that: ‘‘I was introduced to hospitality industry by a mentor.’’ After turning his back on the banking sector, he was in desperate need of job and by happenstance the door of hospitality opened for him and he joyfully grabbed it without knowing where it would lead him. ‘‘I had the opportunity to write an aptitude test conducted by one new hotel in Eket, Akwa Ibom State. I felt as an accountant, I could handle accounting job of any hotel. But I ended up joining a consultancy firm as a hotel accountant where I was trained on hotel accounting, audit and cost control,’’ he disclosed of his first baptism in the travel world.

My first employer took a gamble on me

Clinching his first job in hospitality, he said it was a big gamble by his employer as he had no experience whatsoever for the job entrusted unto his young shoulders then: ‘‘My first experience in hospitality industry was a huge risk. I still wonder what my employer saw in me during my interview that made him took such a big risk. Imagine someone without any experience in hotel accounting posted to a big hotel in Uyo city as a team member of a consultancy firm. ‘‘That was my story. I was posted to Monty Suites as a consultant to handle their accounting department. Staff with over eight years work experience were to learn from me. I took up the challenge, I didn’t sleep for over two months just to catch up with the demand of the role. Eventually, I did excellently well on the job, we secured more contracts to cover their Calabar branch and after two years, I rose to become the group general manager of the same brand.’’

Motivated by personal development

It wasn’t bed of roses for him as he was disheartened and disappointed with the meagre salary he was paid having enjoyed good and enticing emolument from the banking industry, however, he endured the challenge as he set his sights on personal development. ‘‘I didn’t find it funny earlier in my career as an hotelier. I removed salary from the list of things that motivates me on the job, I focused more on personal development.’’ This paid off as he admitted that he later earned a huge salary raise within a year. ‘‘The owner saw my value and my worth,’’ he said as to why he was elevated within such a short stint as an hotelier.

Career path

His career path was an interesting one and perhaps the reason why he remains focused on tourism and hospitality business till today because of the paths that he had trod. From being the group general manager of Monty Suites he left to become the general manager, Grand Capital Hotel Akure, Ondo State; Management Consultant, Lushville Hotel and Suites, Benin City, Edo State; Management consultant, Heritage Resorts, Igboora, Oyo State; and Zonal coordinator, Mona Institute of Hospitality, Tourism and Management among others. ‘‘The most challenging was as general manager of Grand Capital Hotel, Akure,where the chairman, board of directors, is a seasoned hospitality personality, who had worked with international hotel chain for over 35 years in four different continents of the World. ‘‘Working for him was the most challenging period of my career. It ended up being the most fruitful in terms of the overall performance,’’ he recalled. Adding that: ‘‘I was stretched and each time I felt I had done the best, my employer saw it as the ordinary. Monty Suites was the most loved because it was the beginning of my career and I notched up a lot of my experiences there. Managing four branches of Monty Suites was a very interesting period of my career.’’

Lessons learnt

I learnt I can actually do all things with diligence and determination. You don’t need to study a particular course before you excel in such discipline. I learnt that developing a career in the area of passion and potential is possible and fulfilling. Honesty is the best attribute of a good leader. Leading by example is another good virtue if one needs to succeed. Also, I learnt Knowledge is power in all we do.

Birthing Tojum Hospitality

Setting up a company of his own, Tojum Hospitality, was not only fortuitous but was as a result of his quest to make an impact in the industry. ‘‘The quest to exert influence and impact on the hospitality industry led to the birth of Tojum Hospitality,’’ he said even as he recalled further that: ‘‘At a point in my career, I noticed so many hoteliers were connected to me and wanted to learn from me and some hotel owners wanted me to assist them in the area of training and setting up. ‘‘I was then inspired to start Hotel Managers’ Confer-ence where hotel managers and head of departments from various hotels in Nigeria gathered to retreat and learn new things in the industry through seasoned hospitality experts as facilitators.’’ Besides, he said that: ‘‘Tojum Hospitality exists to brand hotels, recruit and train hotel staff, setting up hotels, restaurants, lounges and resorts, organise hotel and tourism conferences, promote tourist sites in Nigeria and tour packages; inbound and outbound destinations. ‘‘We have really gone far. We have successfully set up over five hotels in Nigeria. We have executed some hotel rebranding and staff re-orientation, hotel managers’ conference and some tourism landmark projects in recent time.’’

Challenging business environment

Business in Nigeria is very challenging especially where you need to convince a client on the need to train his/ her staff. Majority of business owners see it as a waste of money. They don’t see the need to engage a professional to handle a task like recruitment and some that agreed to do it are not ready to pay anything reasonable for such service. Also, running hospitality outfit like Tojum Hospitality denies me of staying with my family. We have clients all over Nigeria, as a beginner and the lead consultant of the company, I have to be on the move all the time. However, I am coping well, and I am building more people to carry out some tasks and we continue to orientate investors on the need for professional services.

Like this: Like Loading...