Metro & Crime

Olugbo Condemns killing of Oba Adeusi, commiserates with family

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Olugbo of Ugbo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Frederick EnitiOlorunda Akinruntan (CON), Chairman Ondo State Council of Obas, has condemned in strong terms the murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi by unknown armed bandits at Elegbeka along Owo/Ifon Highway last Thursday.
Oba Akinruntan, in a statement personally signed by him at his palace in Ode Ugbo, said the murder of Oba Adeusi is an unfortunate development which all people of good conscience in Ondo State must speak out against, adding that in Yoruba land such a dastardly act is a taboo and all efforts must be made to ensure that insecurity in the land does not demystify the sacred status of Yoruba royal fathers.
While commiserating with the Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), the family of late Oba Israel Adeusi and all the good people of Ifon, Oba Akinruntan specially prayed for the repose of the soul of the First Class royal father who has gone to be with his ancestors, asking God to give the Oloris, children of the deceased and the palace chiefs the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss of the revered royal father.
The Prescribed Authority and Paramount Ruler of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Frederick Akinruntan called on the Ondo State governor to use the machinery of the state in his disposal to stem the tide of rising insecurity in the state.
Oba Akinruntan urged Governor Akeredolu to see to the provision of adequate security aides for Ondo royal fathers lest bandits and kidnappers continue to see the traditional rulers as soft targets.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Robbery: I’m in Nigeria to make big money –Beninese

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 26-year-old Republic of Benin national, Kwami Ajana, has told operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Police Command, that he became an armed robber because he was determined to become rich and take his family out of poverty. Ajana explained that whenever he and others were leaving Benin Republic for Nigeria, family […]
Metro & Crime

Shock as Lagos politician, Lanre Razak, dies

Posted on Author Reporter

*We’ve lost another committed, loyal party man, says Sanwo-Olu   Muritala Ayinla   Tragedy Saturday struck in Lagos as another notable politicians and member of Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Lanre Rasak died after a brief illness. The Epe-born politician and an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain died on Saturday morning at the […]
Metro & Crime

20-year-old arraigned for raping unconscious woman

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 20-year-old bartender, Joshua Toryile, was on Tuesday tried in an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, for allegedly raping a 22-year-old unconscious woman. The police charged Toryile with two counts of conspiracy and rape. The lead state prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani, alleged that Toryile committed the offence alongside an accomplice, who is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: