Sports

Olugboyegun rates JOF U-13 Cup high

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Founder and CEO of the sponsoring company, JOF Nigeria Limited, Mr Olusegun Olugboyegun has described the performance of the finalists of the 2022 JOF U-13 Football Championship as exemplary. He expressed his excitement with the high standard of play displayed by all the teams that participated in the month-long youth football tournament in Lagos.

According to him, the boys need support for them to hone their skills in the game as the future is bright ahead. “There are different ways to make it in life. You either get to the top through education or through your talent. In our case, we are helping to build the talent of these boys in football and with what I saw here during the final match, I could see that we are doing the right thing because these boys are full of football talent and I could see them going places in the game,” Olugboyegun said. He reiterated the plan of his company to partner with the Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association to continue with the organisation of the youth football competition.

Meanwhile, after a rigorous journey to the final, the two finalists at the just concluded JOF U-13 Football Championship lived up to expectations as the kids displayed soccer artistry to the delight of high profile dignitaries and fans at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island on Sunday. The tough final duel between Bullets Babes of Badagry and Paul Boys of Aboru in Lagos ended in stalemate, but the spot-kicks favoured the boys from Badagry thanks to their goalkeeper, Anime Ebube, who saved two of the penalties to give his side the muchdesired 3-1 victory to lift the gold trophy and the winning prize of N350,000, while Paul Boys received the sum of N250, 000.

 

Our Reporters

