Olujimi wins Ekiti South PDP Senatorial ticket

Former Senate Minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has emerged winner of the tickets of the People’s Democratic Party candidate for the Ekiti South Senatorial district in the 2023 general elections. Olujimi became PDP consensus candidate ollowing the withdrawal of her main challenger and former member of House Representatives, Segun Adekola, before commencement of the exercise. She emerged through affirmation by the delegates from across six council areas comprising the senatorial district at the shadow poll witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In her acceptance speech, Olujimi who acknowledged the sacrifice of an aspirant who stepped down for her in the interest of the party, assured that the confidence in her by party leaders would increase her performance to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people. She said: “Ekiti South Senatorial District is our home and we must join hands to ensure that we build it up to a better place for all of us to dwell. “I urge you all to join hands with me in the struggle to give our party, the PDP the desired victory at the 2023 general elections.’’

 

News

Zulum lauds military for neutralising 25 ISWAP, Boko Haram fighters, recovered gun trucks

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has commended troop of Operation Hadin Kai for successfully neutralising 25 members of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram insurgents and destroyed dozens of gun trucks on Monday evening in Chabbal along Maiduguri- Gubio road. Zulum in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam […]
News Top Stories

Study links salt substitute to reduced stroke risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in China said using a simple and low-cost salt substitute could slash the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and all-cause mortality in older adults with a history of stroke or high blood pressure. The results of a new study from China found that using a low-cost salt substitute strategy could prevent up to one […]
News

Zulum signs N269.6bn budget, child protection act into law

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

.. Vows not to consider requests outside Appropriation Law Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has signed into law, the 2022 budget passed by the State Assembly with a figure of N269.6 billion. The Governor also signed two laws: Borno State Child Protection Act, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act. The signing took place on […]

