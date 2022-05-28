Olujimi wins Ekiti South PDP Senatorial ticket

Former Senate Minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has emerged winner of the tickets of the People’s Democratic Party candidate for the Ekiti South Senatorial district in the 2023 general elections. Olujimi became PDP consensus candidate ollowing the withdrawal of her main challenger and former member of House Representatives, Segun Adekola, before commencement of the exercise. She emerged through affirmation by the delegates from across six council areas comprising the senatorial district at the shadow poll witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In her acceptance speech, Olujimi who acknowledged the sacrifice of an aspirant who stepped down for her in the interest of the party, assured that the confidence in her by party leaders would increase her performance to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people. She said: “Ekiti South Senatorial District is our home and we must join hands to ensure that we build it up to a better place for all of us to dwell. “I urge you all to join hands with me in the struggle to give our party, the PDP the desired victory at the 2023 general elections.’’

