Olujimi withdraws from Ekiti guber race

One of the major Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants, Senator Biodun Olujini, has withdrawn from the race. Olujimi made the announcement at a news conference at Pope John Paul 2 Pastoral Centre, Ado Ekiti, where the PDP accredited delegates for the primary election yesterday.

She alleged irregularities in the election process; hence she decided to withdraw from the race. The representative of Ekiti South in the National Assembly alleged manipulation of the delegate list brought by the electoral team in favour of a camp Olujimi, who explained she didn’t step down for any aspirant, said: “I have only pulled out of the race and not for any aspirant. “My party has not been fair to me at all. Maybe because of my gender and even despite the fact that I am the only sitting Senator of the party in the state I feel cheated by the situation.”

