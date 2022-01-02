Olukismet releases Etiti Solomon to Vandrezzer

The Management of Nationwide League One club based in Ekiti State, Olukismet Football Club, has agreed to release Etiti Solomon to Vandrezzer FC. In a statement signed by the Secretary of the club, Ogundipe Abiodun Bright, issues surrounding ownership of the said player has been resolved amicably between Olukismet and A & A Sports Club.

“A & A Sports Club and Olukismet FC have jointly agreed that Etiti Solomon should be released from Olukismet to play for Vandrezzer FC while both clubs would share proceeds from the transfer amongst ourselves when they become payable by Vandrezzer FC,” the statement said.

The statement went further to state that a release made earlier after the unveiling of the player was not intended to cast aspersions on the integrity of Vandrezzer FC but an attempt to set the records straight which has led to an amicable settlement of issues surrounding the bona-fide owner of the player.

It added: “We are definitely encouraged by what Vandrezzer FC are doing and we are glad to do business with them.”

