Olukolade, Adeagbo, others decry rate of insecurity

…say background checks veritable measure to address menace

 

The rate of insecurity in the country has become alarming and efforts should be geared towards addressing the scourge with workable strategies and pro-active measures.

 

To effectively tackle the menace, the speakers agreed on background checks as potent tools to address Insecurity. These are the views of Major General Chris Olukolade, Former Director, Defence Information, Dr Adewale Adeagbo, Chief Operating Officer, Academy Halogen, Mr. Kola Olugbodi, Managing Director, Background Check International, Mrs. AMara Agbim, Founder, Nanny Academy and Mr. Vivek Khana, President Neeyamo INC, USA at a Webinar with the theme: Curbing Insecurity in Nigeria; The role of Background Check organ-ised by background Check International, BCI.

 

Olukolade stated that with the spate of insecurity, uncertainties and threat to lives in the country, background check is very essential to curb insecurity. He said background checks give insight that others cannot see and also provide information about the security personnel manning the nation’s security apparatus.

 

He said background check is key to obtaining information about the integrity of individuals as well as profiling to verify their records and personality. Olukolade asserted further that background checks are also effective in verifying weapons that are being procured to fight insecurity and other violent crimes. He said background checks are very vital to determine the appropriateness of such weapons and the usage of the same.

He further opined that recruiting personnel in the nation’s security forces, background check plays an important role to verify the interests, level of patriotism and commitment of the officers. In his own contributions, Adeagbo, a security expert stated that insecurity is becoming normalized as part of the nation presently. He advocated predictive, preventive and responsive strategies in order to curb insecurity in the country.

He stressed the need for data gathering which can further boost intelligence gathering on insecurity challenges. Adeagbo said that the role  of background check is very important as there is the urgent need to collate data that is backed with technology to address the situation. He also identified citizen’s engagement in order for the citizens to recognize the role of background check through the provision of consistent data.

 

He said citizens should be adequately aware of the risks they are taking through improper data. Adeagbo urged the government to collaborate with the organized private sector To address insecurity challenges in the country, he mentioned the creation of data points with the private sector which will go a long way in eliminating insecurity. He further appeals to security organizations to collaborate effectively to address the level of insecurity in the country.

 

In her own contributions, Mrs. Amara Agbim emphasized that background check is highly essential in verifying information even from the domestic space. She said there should be proper risk assessment of the staff being employed to curb insecurity and hazards. She added that there should be proper scrutiny of staff as well as validating the identity of staff. Security, according to her, should become the stated important business of every citizen.

 

Mr. Vivek Khana said that background checks have become potent tools across societies in the world in order to create safe and habitable environments. He said that adequate information about security personnel is highly important as well as verifying such information. He called for focus and collaboration in order to address insecurity and work assiduously to ensure that proper checks are conducted at all levels.

 

