News

Olukotun Yahaya emerges Vibez awards winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Olukotun Yahaya, who recently emerged as one of the winners at the 2020 Vibez awards, has expressed his excitement over the latest feat. Yahaya got the trophy as the Student Entrepreneur of The Year.

 

The excited Computer Science student at Kwara State University shared his success story, saying that Elite vibez award, which has been celebrating outstanding individuals and youths in different spheres of life since 2010, recently honoured me.

 

“I emerged the best Student Entrepreneur of The Year. This was only made possible with almighty Allah’s support and my valuable customers; they voted as much as they can. Big Shout-out to everyone who voted for me.”

 

Yahaya, whose digital business sometimes produces sounds and beats for up coming musicians, is the CEO of Whybeedata service. He lamented the challenges of combining business and school, stating that only a few can juggle the two.

 

“I started an online business in 2009. It has been hard doing business as a student in Nigeria. I face a lot of challenges, but man will have to survive.

 

One of them is getting orders when I am in the class. it becomes hard to leave a class to attend to a customer. It is also a struggle trying to reach out to people and convince them to patronize me because I am not the only one doing this kind of business in my school.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Luxurious BaseCoat nail studio catches the fancy of socialites

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Recently unveiled ‘BaseCoat’ nail studio is rated among the most high class nails and manicure salons on Victoria Island, Lagos. Not just because it is established with the most sophisticated beauty equipment and classy décor, but because it is run and owned by a glamorous enterprising woman, Neya Kalu.   Unknown to many, […]
News

LG polls: Tension as Kano votes Jan 16

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

There has been tension in Kano as the state prepares for local government elections this week with the Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (KANSAIC), Prof. Ibrahim Garba Sheka, declaring that; “our elections are always war like, with chaos and uncertainty trailing it.”   He said it was on record that hundreds of Kano […]
News

INEC: Fake employment letters not from us

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alerted members of the public of fake employment websites and letters in circulation. INEC, in a statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, said such sites and letters did not emanate from the commission but from people […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica