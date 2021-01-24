Olukotun Yahaya emerges Vibez awards winner

Olukotun Yahaya, who recently emerged as one of the winners at the 2020 Vibez awards, has expressed his excitement over the latest feat. Yahaya got the trophy as the Student Entrepreneur of The Year.

The excited Computer Science student at Kwara State University shared his success story, saying that Elite vibez award, which has been celebrating outstanding individuals and youths in different spheres of life since 2010, recently honoured me.

“I emerged the best Student Entrepreneur of The Year. This was only made possible with almighty Allah’s support and my valuable customers; they voted as much as they can. Big Shout-out to everyone who voted for me.”

Yahaya, whose digital business sometimes produces sounds and beats for up coming musicians, is the CEO of Whybeedata service. He lamented the challenges of combining business and school, stating that only a few can juggle the two.

“I started an online business in 2009. It has been hard doing business as a student in Nigeria. I face a lot of challenges, but man will have to survive.

One of them is getting orders when I am in the class. it becomes hard to leave a class to attend to a customer. It is also a struggle trying to reach out to people and convince them to patronize me because I am not the only one doing this kind of business in my school.”

