Olukoya declares 21 prayers, 21 miracles to start ‘Ember’ months in 2020

Founder, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide (MFM), Dr. Daniel.K Olukoya, has declared special prayer programme to usher in the Ember months. The anointed man of God is hopeful that the uncommon programme would bring about 21 unique miracles as ” the new season of uncommon blessings sets in from the month of September 2020.”

 

The General Overseer enjoined the people of God from all over the world to start the ‘Ember’ months with powerful the powerful programme dubbed 21 Prayers and 21 Miracles.

 

He made the declaration ahead of the forthcoming September edition of the Power Must Change Hands programme. His words: “It is time for a new season of uncommon blessings for all the partakers of the inter-denominational divine programme that will transform the ‘Ember’ months in the year 2020 for good news and greatness.

 

“MFM, Power Must Change Hands, September online Edition spiritual programme will bring an end to every evil power trying to stop your projects and destiny fulfillment as you receive the supernatural blessings from the Almighty God.

 

“The attendees online are sure to receive God’s divine favour and protection and be set free indeed as they shall experience new life beginning with heavenly miracles from the Holy Ghost Fire through the ministration and prayers from the God’s General, Dr. D.K Olukoya in the name of Jesus.”

 

The programme will take place online on Saturday, September 5, 2020 by 7.00 AM (WAT) prompt

