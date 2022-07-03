Faith

Olukoya dedicates six MFM regions, charges Christians to be exemplary

General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide has admonished Christians to be exemplary. He gave the charge where he dedicated six of the MFM regions in the Sango/Ota axis.

 

Olukoya emphasised that an exemplary life was necessary so that Christians can impact their various spheres and the world in extension. In his sermon, themed: ‘My Case is Different’, Olukoya charged that one’s case has to be different from the others, to be able to make the difference in life.

He said that some powers are happy when they see people suffer but that once God appears at one’s battle, the battle ends. In an earlier sermon at one of the regions, the General Overseer urged individuals to seek God, citing the case of David who knew no one but God took him to the throne, from slavery.

 

“Nothing good comes easy,” Olukoya said, adding that God can plant a servant in a place to promote one to the throne. Meanwhile, region 30, was gathered to have been built single-handedly by 76-yearold Pastor (Mrs.) Janet Oluwadaunsi the regional overseer, popularly called ‘Mama’. Olukoya, appreciated her efforts and prayed for her alongside her husband.

 

