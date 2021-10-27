News

Olukoya wins case against Badejo in UK Court

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The High Court of Justice in London, recently, delivered judgment in the case involving the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya and a United Kingdom based Nigerian blogger, Maureen Badejo, wherein it ordered Badejo to pay a six-figure sum in damages to both Olukoya and his wife immediately. A statement signed by Dan Aibangbe on behalf of MFM Ministries, recalled that Badejo, who operates through an online platform called GIO Tv and several other channels, had used her platforms over a period of months to propagate outright falsehoods, innuendoes and misconceptions against the MFM Ministries, its senior pastors and the persons of the General Overseer, his wife and son.

“As at the last count, 22 specific accusations have been collated for appropriate response. The accusations range from civil to criminal matters, which ordinarily should have been tabled before specific regulatory authorities by the accusers, if the intention was noble indeed.

However, she has chosen the social media platform, where the audiences are mostly gullible and people can practically get away with character assassination, if not challenged,” Aibangbe said. In awarding them judgment and damages, the court recognised the prolonged intense and malicious campaign conducted by Badejo against the Oluokoyas who had never even met her and did not know of her until she started her campaign. The court said that Badejo’s campaign went to the Olukoyas’ professional integrity and their reputations and had been widely publicised by Badejo. The court also noted that Badejo had refused to apologise in any way for her conduct.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: Appeal Court adjourns ruling on Ozigbo, Uba case

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Court of Appeal Enugu Division on Wednesday adjourned ruling on the appeal brought before it by Mr Valentine Ozigbo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Senator Ugochukwu Uba over the authentic candidate of the PDP for the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll. On July 5, Uba, who is laying claim to the […]
News

ESTHER BENYEOGO EMERGES AS THE WINNER OF THE VOICE NIGERIA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Esther Benyeogo emerged the winner of season 3 of the international talent show, The Voice Nigeria, on Saturday, 24 July 2021, after 18 weeks of breathtaking performances. She gained the highest number of votes, to beat out the other top 5 talents to walk home with the coveted prizes including a cash reward of 10 […]
News

Flood: Respect weather forecasts to avert disasters, Buhari directs govs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed state governors to respect weather forecasts offered by federal authorities in order to avert flood disasters in the country. The President, who resumed normal activity yesterday after a five-day quarantine following international travel yesterday expressed concern over the situation as it unfolds, said he was constantly observing the situation. While […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica