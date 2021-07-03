Sports

Olukoya Women Basketball Competition thrills MFM G.O

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya has commended the high level of organization and interest the 1st Dr & Mrs D. K. Olukoya Women Basketball competition has generated since the event began in Lagos. While speaking with the Director of Sports, MFM, Godwin Enakhena, the sponsors of the event, Dr Olukoya said he was happy with the positive vibes the event has generated and would want to see a befitting end on Sunday. “I have seen pictures and videos of the 1st Dr & Mrs D. K. Olukoya Women Basketball competition and I am very impressed. My wife is also thrilled because young girls have an opportunity of showcasing their talents in the game of basketball. We look forward to a befitting grand finale on Sunday. Well done to you”, he stated while adding that this would be an annual event.

Dr Olukoya thanked the Honourable Minister of Sports, Chief Sunday Dare for magnanimously agreeing to grace the final this Sunday. He charged sports administrators to emulate the Minister who is showing that he is not all about football with his support for all sports and grassroots sporting events. The semi finals of the Dr & Mrs D. K. Olukoya Wonen Basketball competition will hold this Saturday at the Sir Molade Okoya- Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Warriors Amazons will battle former women’s league champions, First Bank of Lagos while MFM Women Basketball club plays Sunshine Angels of Akure, Ondo state for Place in the final. Games will start from 11am. Meanwhile the grand finale will be on Sunday by 1pm when the third place and championship game.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kalu interested in Bordeaux exit, source reveals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

S uper Eagles and Girondins Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, is interested in leaving his French club this summer, a source close to the player has said.     Kalu joined Bordeaux from Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent in 2018 but has not had the best of times at the club with lots of family […]
Sports

Minister, NFF congratulate Okala at 70

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Football Federation have heaped praises on former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, as he turns 70, describing him as one of the greatest goalkeepers Nigeria, and indeed Africa has ever produced. The minister, while congratulating the goalkeeper on behalf of all Nigerians, also […]
Sports

Anything less than AFCON title is a failure, Dosu tells Rohr

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has told coach Gernot Rohr that he must deliver the 2022 African Cup of Nations trophy before he could be counted among the successful senior national team handlers. Dosu in a chat with journalists said Rohr, who signed a two-year contract extension that will see him finish as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica