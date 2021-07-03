Olukoya Women Basketball Competition thrills MFM G.O

General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya has commended the high level of organization and interest the 1st Dr & Mrs D. K. Olukoya Women Basketball competition has generated since the event began in Lagos. While speaking with the Director of Sports, MFM, Godwin Enakhena, the sponsors of the event, Dr Olukoya said he was happy with the positive vibes the event has generated and would want to see a befitting end on Sunday. “I have seen pictures and videos of the 1st Dr & Mrs D. K. Olukoya Women Basketball competition and I am very impressed. My wife is also thrilled because young girls have an opportunity of showcasing their talents in the game of basketball. We look forward to a befitting grand finale on Sunday. Well done to you”, he stated while adding that this would be an annual event.

Dr Olukoya thanked the Honourable Minister of Sports, Chief Sunday Dare for magnanimously agreeing to grace the final this Sunday. He charged sports administrators to emulate the Minister who is showing that he is not all about football with his support for all sports and grassroots sporting events. The semi finals of the Dr & Mrs D. K. Olukoya Wonen Basketball competition will hold this Saturday at the Sir Molade Okoya- Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Warriors Amazons will battle former women’s league champions, First Bank of Lagos while MFM Women Basketball club plays Sunshine Angels of Akure, Ondo state for Place in the final. Games will start from 11am. Meanwhile the grand finale will be on Sunday by 1pm when the third place and championship game.

