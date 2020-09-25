News

Olukunle, Adelaja join race for National Assembly

A former General Manager, Public Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mautin Akin Olukunle, has joined the race for the Lagos East senatorial district by-election slated for October 31. The National Rescue Movement, on whose platform Olukunle was contesting, also announced Adetayo Adelaja, as its candidate for the vacant Kosofe Constituency II seat in the state House of Assembly. According to a statement issued yesterday by the Lagos State Chairman of the party, Temilola Akinade, the two candidates emerged at a direct primary election held on August 29, 2020 and attended by members of the party from Lagos East and Kosofe in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Both candidates were returned unopposed in the exercise.

With over 25 years of media and public relations practice, Lagos State-born Olukunle, was the publisher of Transglob-A, an aviation/transport magazine based in Lagos. He had worked as a journalist for 18 years in The Guardian and The Punch newspapers at different times before joining FAAN in 2007.

Olukunle, who was also a community leader and farmer, was committed to good and credible governance, socio-economic and political emancipation of the people, including the teeming youths of Lagos. Olukunle was a 1990 graduate of Philosophy/English from Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago- Iwoye. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Transport Studies, from the same university in 2002.

