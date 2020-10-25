Olumakaiye condemns shooting of unarmed protesters in Lagos

The Bishop and Missioner of Lagos Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye has strongly condemned the unruly act of shooting at peaceful and unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State on Tuesday October 20, 2020.

Said he: “Shooting of unarmed protesters by Nigerian soldiers is totally deplorable, and is an outrageous act of terror and wickedness against civilians who were peaceably organized, and had, for many days, been peacefully protesting against poor governance, leadership, abuse of power and most especially, longstanding Nigerian Police brutality.

It is highly depressing that the same government which promised to reform police and bring an end to police brutality, ended up using the military against them.”

Commenting on Police activities prior to the #EndSARS protest, the Bishop stated that Police brutality had been persistent over the years, adding that successive governments had paid lip service in quelling high-handedness on the part of the police, in spite of youths’ outcry over the years.

The bishop further stated that in view of the sour dimension, which the protest had taken, with pockets of violent actions across the country, it was hoped that the government would take a cue from this trend, and accede to the demands of the youths.

Addressing the youths, Bishop Olumakaiye advised that it was time to shelve the protest, as their cries had been heard by the government and the whole world. He also commended the youths in their initiative to take on the noble cause of condemning an age-long problem caused by an institution created to protect Nigerians.

The Bishop said: “The #EndSARS protest b y the youth was no doubt a genuine cause that was acknowledged and appreciated by the society. For the first time in Nigeria’s history, the youth rose up to condemn and protest an age long problem caused by an institution created to protect lives and properties.”

Bishop Olumakaiye, however, noted that: “Such commendable peaceful protest has now turned to a violent condemnable protest that has resulted in the destruction of lives and properties.

Ironically, innocent persons have become victims of brutality in the hands of hoodlums masquerading as this same youths protesting against police brutality. It is sad that what we feared most has now befallen us; such as, burning and destruction of government and private properties, looting of shops, offices and houses.

These should not be seen as the solution to our challenges as a nation, as these will only take us backward.’’ Addressing the government on the Lekki shooting, Bishop Olumakaiye noted that the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the investigation into the blatant violation of people’s rights to life, dignity of human persons, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly at Lekki Toll Gate, adding that the perpetrators must be held accountable through fair trials.

While noting that it is imperative that everyone builds a nation where peace and justice will reign, the bishop enjoined the government to ensure that the victims of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting and their families have access to justice and effective remedies.

