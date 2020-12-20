Faith

Olumba-Olumba to break racism, seal religion cleavages

Posted on Author 6Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star has said that it is prepared to break down the barrier of racism and seal the cleavages of religion in Africa with over 10,000 participants for African legacy teaching.

 

The founder and Spiritual Leader of tbe church, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu said the divine authority to bring Nigeria and Africa at large to the knowledge of perfection and be transformed into a new world of peace, holiness and harmony lies in his teaching of the universal Fatherhood of God.

 

He said since the rich economic and spiritual significance of African continent has not been disputed by Western Theology, Mysticism and Eastern Spiritual Masters, was a clear indication that Nigeria remains the abode of God. Leader Obu said, more than 10,000 participants from across the world will join his public lecture, tagged ‘Reflecting on the unique legacy in Africa’ in Calabar, Akwa-Ibom, to benefit from the perfect example of servant leadership.

 

He was represented in Asaba by rhe Deputy Spokesman of the brotherhood, Patriach Christ Shepherd Ogar Osim, who said the spiritual leader would usher a disaster free yuletide and 2021 into African continent.

 

He said: “The current events around the world – killings, kidnapping, armed robbery, yahoo rituals and the plagues of pandemic diseases, has clearly shown that the sure path to peace, prosperity, stability and salvation of man lies in the core values and basic principles espoused by Leader Olumba Olumba.”

 

6He said the platform would be seized to draw the attention of political, various opinion leaders, including the Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda, former Governor Donald Duke, Ambassador Etubom Nya Asuquo and Senator B.W Degi, representing Bayelsa East, and the entire humanity to fact that Nigeria, as the apple of God’s eye, needs to surrender all arsenals to the quickening power of God for Africa to be transformed

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

