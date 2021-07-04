Faith

Olumeyan Olufemi elevated to Bishop

The founder and the Head Pastor at NLAG Church in Lagos, Olufemi Majekodunmi Olumeyan, has been consecrated a Bishop of New Life Amazing Grace Bible Church also known as NLAG Church. Born 26th May 1971 at Irele-Ekiti in Ekiti State, Bishop Olumeyan, a teacher of the word and author, is the founder and the Head Pastor at NLAG Church, Lagos.

 

He is also the founder of NLAG Education Support Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides financial support for the less privileged students. Speaking during his consecration in Lagos, he stated that he had an encounter with the Lord in 1996 and has since been working for God and his ministry.

 

He disclosed that he pioneered the National Philosophy Student Christian Fellowship while on campus and served in several capacities in Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Lagos before the Lord gave him the mandate to start NLAG Church.

A dynamic preacher and teacher of the Word from humble background, he added that in response to the call of God, he transited to full-time ministry in 2006 having worked with the Guardian Newspapers for some time. He has authored many books, which include his nine books launched and partly dedicated to the indigent students.

 

Having completed his tertiary education at Lagos State University from 1996- 2000 and given his passion for knowledge, he further attended University of Lagos and West Africa Theological Seminary, Lagos, an affiliate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, for his Master degree in Divinity.

 

He also attended International Institute of Journalism, Berlin, Germany and Literacy International Institute, Tulsa, United States of America, where he successfully completed The School of Leadership and Literacy.

The Literacy school’s aim aligned with Bishop Olufemi’s vision of bringing education to every individual in the Church on the face of the earth. He also has a leadership school in his ministry, where pastors and leaders are schooled and equipped for leadership at all spheres of life and for the service of the Kingdom.

 

His unique insight and revelation of the Word demonstrated through teachings has brought liberation to many within the shore of Nigeria and overseas. Olumeyan also received a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Honorary) from CITAS University, an affiliate of Life Leadership University, California, USA. He is married to his classmate, Irene, whom he met during his undergraduate studies at the Department of Philosophy, Lagos State University.

 

The union is blessed with lovely children; three boys and a girl. Irene Olumeyan is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. She is also, a member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountant, UK. She is a Pastor and President of the Singles Connect Ministry.

