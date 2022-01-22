Olumoko urges Nigerians to create jobs, wealth through cultural tourism

As Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) looks to consolidate on the development and promotion of domestic tourism, alongside the private sector operators, one of Nigerians promoter of cultural tourism, Otunba Ayodele Michael Olumoko, who is a consummate promoter of cultural tourism, has urged Nigerians and government at all levels to focus more on cultural tourism development and promotion. According to Olumoko, who was recently inducted as the Vice President, South West of the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN): ‘‘Tourism, especially cultural-tourism remains, one of the country’s untapped goldmines that if properly harnessed, has the potential to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty through job provisions.

Olumoko, who said he felt highly honoured by the new challenge of serving as ITPN vice president, said the call to service will spur him into offering greater and better services to the institute and the country’s tourism sector. He called on all stakeholders and members of ITPN to support the institute in its efforts to enhance professional practice and conduct at all level of the tourism sector, adding that professionalism would enable personnel provide quality service delivery and enhance the growth of Nigerian economy.

Speaking during the induction, the National President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, described Olumoko as a dedicated Fellow of the institute, who has put in his very best to place the institute on a sound footing. He expressed faith and confidence in the ability of Olumoko to deliver on his new mandate, saying that he has been one of the founding fathers and promoters of culture and tourism in the country whose contributions has impacted positively on ITPN. Furthermore, Odusanwo called on members of the institute to emulate Olumoko by remaining steadfast as its ambassadors in the promotion of its aims and objectives.

He noted that ITPN has four major mandates which are – to develop and administer qualifications; approve and monitor training centres and learning providers as certificate awarding body; to provide continuous professional development for private sector operators and public service personnel; and to award recognised certificates and membership for every category of staff at different levels of skills in tourism and allied sectors. Olumoko, an accomplished integrated marketing communications specialist with special interest in community culture relations, is the founder and MD/ CEO of Infogem Limited, a business and marketing communications outfit with head office in Lagos State and a regional office in Osogbo, Osun State. He is also the chief festival consultant to major community festivals like the Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival (Between 1999 and May 2019) and Olojo Festival.

He is the chairman of McLeads Consulting and Yempat Rosy & Associate. Olumoko was a council member of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) between 2015 and July 2021, former chairman of FTAN, Lagos chapter, second national deputy president and vice president (South-West). He is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors (F.loD), Nigeria; and Institute of Credit Administrators (F.ICA). He is a member of the international service organisation, the Rotary Club.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...