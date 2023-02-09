Oluomo: Sack Lagos REC for partisanship – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje, for partisanship. Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, condemned the insistence of Agbaje to use Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, for the transportation of electoral materials for the forthcoming general election. He said Oluomo is a known member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. The PDP candidate said the explanation by the REC that INEC would not be able to use the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) because they had been barred in Lagos State, was not convincing enough
Related Articles
House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the party losing seats to Republicans in the November 3 election. The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Police boss tasks officers on respect for human rights
The Police Commissioner of the Cross River State Command, Mr. Aminu Alhassan has warned officers and men of the Command to respect the rights of citizens while carrying out their lawful duties. Alhassan, who addressed newsmen yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, shortly after his official assumption of duty, however, disclosed that his men arrested […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Drama as 3 exotic jeeps go missing at Bank of Agriculture
There was a mild drama during the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) meeting Friday, when the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, was unable to show evidence of purchase of two brand new Toyota Prado Jeeps and Ford Ranger Jeep for the purpose of monitoring the Agric Mechanization Programme. The Committee had […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)