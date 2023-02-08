Politics

Oluomo: Sack Lagos REC for partisanship – Atiku

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje, for partisanship.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, condemned the insistence of Agbaje to use the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee, led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, for the transportation of electoral materials for the elections.

He stated that Oluomo is a known member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

The PDP candidate said the explanation by the REC that INEC would not be able to use the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) because they had been barred in Lagos State, was not convincing.

 

 

