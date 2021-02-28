Olupo’s demise: Lai Mohammed urges rancour free succession to stool

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has canvassed for a rancour-free selection of the candidate to fill the vacant stool of Olupo of Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The community’s stool became vacant following the death of its first class monarch, Oba Sikiru Atanda Woleola on Monday last week.

The minister spoke with reporters in Ajase-Ipo shortly after paying a condolence visit to the community. Alhaji Mohammed said: “Our prayer is for a successor to the throne without any problem. That he gets a successor whose tenure will be as successful and as fruitful as his own.”

