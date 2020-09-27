Oluremi Tinubu dazzles as she celebrates 60th birthday

The better half of former governor of the Centre of Excellence, Lagos state, who doubles as a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Oluremi is still basking in the euphoria of the successful and enviable celebration of her birthday.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on 21st of September added another year to hit the milestone age of 60. Of course she had the grace to throw a light bash since the corona virus induced lockdown has greatly been eased to accommodate certain level of gathering.

But as a sensitive individual, godly woman and a leader who understand the need of leading by example, Oluremi stayed away from elaborate gathering, as she insisted her friends, family and associates should not engage in anything that breaks the rule of the pandemic.

The restrain she attributed as a mark of respect for many who lost their lives to the Covid -19 scourge as well as a way of sharing in the grief of the loved ones they left behind. On that heel, all Senator Remi permitted to make her birthday anniversary memorable was to celebrate with her close-knit family as well as the less privileged at different locations where she donated valuable items.

Despite all measures taken to ensure there was no loud event, the echo of the marking of the anniversary was still as loud as a bang, even though drums were not rolled out to celebrate. Not even the painful defeat her husband had recorded a day earlier could stop the shine of the birthday girl, as the entire social media platforms were awashed with her birthday pictures and so on.

To say Remi’s birthday celebration was among the most talked about on that day will amount to stating the obvious, even as the pages of the national dailies were all filled with congratulatory advertorial, all in the honor of the birthday girl.

While many wonder how Oluremi was able to pull such an enviable and great birthday anniversary without staging a party, others are of the opinion that such a massive and overwhelming show of love that poured in from all quarters and individuals could have only been possible because of a great personality the birthday girl is known to be. It is said that, just like her husband, Asiwaju, Oluremi has lived a selfless life and has shown great concern for humanity.

While her records as former First Lady are impeccable, she has equally made impressive run as senator representing Lagos central senatorial district at the national assembly.

Like this: Like Loading...