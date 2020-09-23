Oluremi Tinubu, Okorocha pillars of progressive governance, says PGF

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Senator Oluremi Tinubu and a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha as strong pillars of progressive governance.

ThePGFmadethedescription while celebrating birthday of the two Senators. While Tinubu, who has just clocked 60 years, represented Lagos Central, Okorocha who represented Imo west clocked 58.

PGF in a statement from its Chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu said the duo had contributed immensely to the Progressive governance in the country.

PGF said: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Orlu zone of Imo State and former Chairman of the PGF on his 58th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with you and your entire family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors as a founding member of the Forum and Chairman between November 2013 and May 2019.

