News

Oluremi Tinubu visits Bayelsa flood victims, donates N50 million

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA Comment(0)

The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and wife of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluremi Tinubu, at the weekend donated N50 million to Bayelsa State flood victims to ameliorate their pains.

Mrs. Tinubu was accompanied in the visit by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Wife of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Hajiya Fatima Nana Shettima.

Speaking at the Oxbow Lake Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Yenagoa, she disclosed that the visit was strictly on humanitarian grounds. Mrs. Tinubu described the devastating effects of the flood in the state as terrible and heartbreaking.

She said: “I personally empathize with Bayelsans over the devastation brought by the flood and to extend a hand of assistance. The visit is strictly on humanitarian grounds.

‘We have come to offer the little help we can. Asides drugs and medical equipment, food, wrappers and other items, I am also donating the sum of N50 million to the state. “‘The donation is a recapitalisation for businesses as some businesses were affected by the flood.

“The money is for one thousand individuals each receiving N50, 000 as a post-flood intervention and the process would be managed by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources,” she said.

Also speaking, wife of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Alanyingi Sylva described the situation as delicate and a time for the best of their humanity to be exhibited.

In his response at the Igbogene IDP camp, Sylva commended the resilience of Bayelsa people, the thoroughness of the camp coordinators and the orderliness of the people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kalu mourns demise of popular artist, Sound Sultan

Posted on Author Reporter

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the passing of popular singer and recording artist, Olanrewaju Fasasi popularly known as ‘Sound Sultan’. Describing the talented rapper and comedian as a one of the best in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Kalu urged the Nigerian youth to use […]
News

ITF set to launch locally made smartphones

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is in the process of producing indigenous mobile phones from locally sourced materials. Sir Joseph Ari, Director- General of ITF, who announced the feat yesterday, said the Fund had been directed to produce seven phones to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari while another one to the Vice President, Prof. […]
News

Edo Assembly crisis: You can’t usurp court’s power, PDP tells Malami

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami cannot usurp the power of the court by ordering the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide security to memberselect of Edo State House of Assembly.   The party said the only powers granted to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica