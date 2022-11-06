Oluremi Tinubu visits Bayelsa flood victims, donates N50 million

The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and wife of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluremi Tinubu, at the weekend donated N50 million to Bayelsa State flood victims to ameliorate their pains.

Mrs. Tinubu was accompanied in the visit by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Wife of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Hajiya Fatima Nana Shettima.

Speaking at the Oxbow Lake Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Yenagoa, she disclosed that the visit was strictly on humanitarian grounds. Mrs. Tinubu described the devastating effects of the flood in the state as terrible and heartbreaking.

She said: “I personally empathize with Bayelsans over the devastation brought by the flood and to extend a hand of assistance. The visit is strictly on humanitarian grounds.

‘We have come to offer the little help we can. Asides drugs and medical equipment, food, wrappers and other items, I am also donating the sum of N50 million to the state. “‘The donation is a recapitalisation for businesses as some businesses were affected by the flood.

“The money is for one thousand individuals each receiving N50, 000 as a post-flood intervention and the process would be managed by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources,” she said.

Also speaking, wife of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Alanyingi Sylva described the situation as delicate and a time for the best of their humanity to be exhibited.

In his response at the Igbogene IDP camp, Sylva commended the resilience of Bayelsa people, the thoroughness of the camp coordinators and the orderliness of the people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...