Olusanya: Why Sanwo-Olu administration is investing in agric sector

Abisola Olusanya is the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture. In this interview, she speaks on the Agro-Processing and Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support (APPEALS) Project of the state government and food security, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

How much of agriculture is Lagos State known for?

If you are talking in terms of state budget allocation towards agriculture, it is just roughly about 1.3 per cent but then, Lagos State budget is always the biggest nationwide. Lagos State budget for 2021 is over N1 trillion, so obviously what Lagos State budgeted for agriculture is a huge amount. More than 80 per cent of what is consumed in Lagos comes from other parts of Nigeria as well as internationally.

So, in terms of food sufficiency, Lagos State is well below 20 per cent. Looking at land, which is what we require towards production, we all know that Lagos State has the smallest landmass in Nigeria, which is 3,577 square kilometers. Lagos inhabits well over 10 per cent Nigeria’s population with over 22 million people.

So, if you have 22 million people to feed when you have 0.4 per cent of Nigeria’s landmass; it obviously tells you that with regards to the availability of land for food cultivation, it is impossible to be self-sufficient. Therefore, agriculture in Lagos State obviously requires partnership with states that have the arable land for us to be able to cultivate and have landmass where we do direct off-taking. For now, people just look at Lagos State as the market for what they produce in their states. But I can tell you that under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a lot is changing around in the agriculture sector.

The kind of focus we have about agriculture now is unprecedented. We have the Imota Rice Mill, which is obviously the largest rice mill in Nigeria coming up and it should be commissioned this year. With 32 metric tonnes per hour capacity for processing, it requires almost 300,000 metric tonnes of rice paddies.

That means in terms of cartelization across the rice value chain in Nigeria. That should definitely give the world over 250,000 jobs across the entire value chain. So, it shows you that in as much as we may not be cultivating on the land, but in the chain, if we focus more on processing that means value addition will definitely make more impact across the entire value chain.

What is the strength of Lagos State within the agriculture value chain?

Agriculture is not necessarily just about the production aspect of it, which is optional. Our strength within the agriculture value chain is in the mainstream, which is where processing takes place and downstream, which is the market. Lagos is the largest market in Sub-Sahara Africa.

For the downstream, we are working on food system transformation policy with world class consultants and policies that should be ready before the end of the second quarter and that will help to streamline the supply and demand gaps that we have. We know that Lagos requires over one million metric tonnes of tomatoes for instance on annual basis.

Where are those states where tomatoes are grown in large quantities? How do we begin to tap into the data available to be able to get it in large quantities? For example, Kaduna State is growing a lot of tomatoes and they can supply us about 200,000 metric tonnes and we know our market women and men in Lagos who will take the tomatoes in large quantities. We will begin to organise them in such a way that as at the time the tomatoes are required, we will place orders. When I say ‘we’ I don’t mean as a state government, but the organisations of the market men and women through the private sector.

We will have other systems in place, which will help to reduce post-farmers losses, traffic and so many wastage that we have and the overall impact obviously will show on the price point; meaning with less wastage and more availability of the product, we should have lower prices. We also need to look at our area of strength, where we have comparative and competitive advantage. We have strong production capability in livestock like poultry and aquaculture. We have strength in aquaculture because we are surrounded by water.

Lagos State requires over 400,000 metric tonnes fish on an annual basis and currently with our fishermen; aquaculture farmers and with the cage culture stakeholders as well, we are producing about 174,000 tonnes of fish. But we still have a huge deficit, which is why we have a programme like the Agro-Processing and Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support (APPEALS) Project to help fill the gap. We have private and public sector partnership coming up to also help block this gap. We are creating an enabling environment to ensure that people come into the sector to help fill the gap. When you talk of poultry as well, we require over 200,000 metric tonnes of bird meat. Currently, we are producing roughly about 72,000 tonnes, same things with eggs.

The focus is also on that value chain to ensure that we are able to help our poultry farmers. Currently, there is so much issue with the poultry farmers, even piggery farmers, aquaculture or fisheries stakeholder’s around feeds, which is why we are also trying to see where we can help to fill the gap to ensure that at the end of production, numbers are up.

It is obvious that Lagos State has a lot of investments in agriculture. What are your revenue prospects from the investments?

The revenue prospects are huge. Agriculture sector is that one sector that everybody seems to relegate because some people’s perception is that it is a dirty sector meant for illiterate and non-elite. But people fail to realise that you can go a day, month or year without buying new clothes, shoes or do without lots of things but you can’t do without food in a day. Even if you do without food in a day, it is of your own volition that you are fasting. Even when you know that you don’t have money, you still seek for a way to make food get into your stomach.

So, it is amazing that people relegate agriculture and think it is not important. But I think the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important this sector is but I think a lot of Nigerians are still not getting the storyline yet as to how important agriculture is. If there is no food, there is hunger and if there is no food, there is anger. So, we are now connecting the dots properly for people to understand how important this sector is. I don’t think there is another sector that is as important as the sector that puts food on the table.

I think it is about time we all wake up to reality that agriculture is extremely important. We talk about the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). There are 17 of them; Zero hunger, No poverty, Gender equality, Partnerships, Life on land, Life on water, Economic Improvement and many others.

At the heart of these goals is food. Talking about nutrition and child care, if there is no adequate or nutritious food, how can a child go to school to be able to learn? Talking about health as part of the SDGs, food is actually medicine for the body; that is how God intended for it to be. If you eat the right food in the right proportion at the right time, then you won’t end up being sick and having to go to the hospital. In terms of zero poverty, it is only a man who has eaten that can be productive at work.

What is Lagos State government’s disposition to the collaboration with the Agro- Processing and Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support (APPEALS) project in the state?

The Lagos State collaboration has been a huge support. The APPEALS Project is about its support to our people and farmers. It is about getting our women and youths involved in food production, not just food production but wealth creation and job creation and I believe that Lagos State government has put its full weight behind this project to see to the success of it.

The project obviously kick started in 2018; this is the third year running now but in terms of implementation, it started fully in 2019 and 2020. And with regards to support, when we talk about counterpart funding, the Lagos State government has done a lot; first year N34 million, second year N150 million and third year, N350 million. When put together, that is about N500 million in terms of counterpart funding.

I don’t believe it is even about counterpart funding alone; even in terms of land availability been given or been made use of by some of the cluster of farmers, a lot of it has been given to them not on the back of them having to pay for it but at least towards our sustainability with regard to food production; that has been made available by the Lagos State government.

So, when you even do land evaluation on its own and add it to counterpart funding you are talking in excess of N1 billion and upward. So, with regards to the support, it has been huge and I believe that the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu has also deemed it fit to see to it that with regards to implementation, the team that is running the show is also very capable and I believe they have done a good job. Looking at the numbers of farmers that have been trained and empowered, it has been huge. Last year alone, Lagos APPEALS trained over 6,500 people.

They have empowered over 1,350 people. This year, they will be training additional 3,000 people, empowering a huge number, setting up additional clusters, aggregation centers, building jetties, doing wood infrastructural project and many other things. So, with regards to infrastructure, it has been huge and I don’t think Lagos State government will relent; it will continue to give its support fully to the project.

What is the plan of Lagos State Government to ensure the sustainability of the Lagos APPEALS project?

With regards to sustainability, first and foremost, it is about reorientation. This is not just a culture; it is a business; we need to begin to see it from that angle to take away charity from the word agriculture because that is the connotation that the people usually have when it comes to agriculture, thinking everything should be done free.

People don’t usually put their sweat and blood into their investments and that is why you have them filtering away after a programme or a project ends and you don’t see the impact years down the lane. When systematic framework is put into place, sustainability will definitely come in and I believe that is what we are trying to do in the Ministry of Agriculture for Lagos State to begin to have that reorientation with our farmers and stakeholders. And when I mean farmers, I am not referring to just those who till the land; even those in the value chain. Sustainability helps to streamline your business to know the loan to take and how to pay back the loan. That is what builds sustainability into any business.

So, it is not necessarily about government policy. Government policy is just to give you a framework on how a project is going to be. Sustainability should come to the people by themselves during the work to ensure that the entire thing is streamlined. The government would only create the enabling environment for the framework to help towards the implementation but the government cannot push it down your throat to work, it is the people themselves in that sector that has to build sustainability in what they are doing.

Like this: Like Loading...